Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung pleads with South Africans to live as if its lockdown level 5

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is pleading with South Africans to live as if the country is in lockdown level 5. This comes after a massive surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, with a third wave of infections putting pressure on the health system.

Taking to Instagram, Somizi posted a video in which he said that he was crippled by anxiety and asked his followers and anyone else watching to please be safe. “I am not okay, anxiety is going to be the death of us, literally. “I am overly paranoid. There are new variants of viruses every day, so I am pleading with everyone who has a chance to listen to this, please let’s be safe. Take extra precautions like you have never done before”, he said.

The “Idols SA” judge went on to ask people to appreciate their lives. “Be thankful to the Lord that you have been given another day, but let’s help the creator as well and look after ourselves.” Somizi then detailed how he left his house for essentials and refused to take a picture with a fan. “I am out here to buy essentials, it’s things that I really need like medication and stuff, and I made sure I didn’t touch anyone.