Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung remembers his mother a year after her death

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has marked the anniversary of his mother’s death with a simple message. Mary Twala died on July 4 last year in a Johanessburg hospital.

The legendary actress was 80. Somizi took to Instagram to share how much she meant to him. “On this day last year you left the earth but you definitely never left me. Forever my Ma,” he wrote alongside a picture of Mary. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) The Idols SA judge broke the news when his mother took her last breath.

"My tree has fallen........lala Ma", he wrote on Twitter at the time. He also shared a touching tribute on his Instagram post which read: "Today's my late father's birthday.....and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven.....THE TREE HAS FALLEN...I'm shattered to the core.....but I'd be very selfish if I dont release her....my mom lived to the fullest....achieved beyond her dreams....its hurts like hell.....I wont lie.....a day without her calling to either say I love u or give me money.......thank u South Africa for loving the phenomenal superstar that is my mother.......she left us peacefully around 11am at parklane pvt hospital as I was on my way to drop off her gown and a few minutes earlier the dr called to say come shes up and jolly now.....I arrived a few min late......LALA MA......" Mary was a prominent fixture in the local entertainment industry, having starred in local films and television shows.