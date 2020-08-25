Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung reveals he wants a polygamous marriage

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has revealed that he would like to have a polygamous marriage by having more than one husband. The star revealed this on his new show, “Dinner At Somizi’s”. In the latest episode, Somizi welcomes Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye into his home where, like in previous episodes, he cooks a meal for his guests while chatting. While the pair discussed Jub Jub’s career, his past, what life was like for him inside prison and what the experience taught him, they also discussed Jub Jub’s hit show “Uyajola9/9”, which Somizi said he was a huge fan of. That led to Somizi asking Jub Jub if he felt that one person could be in love with two people based on the cases he has seen on “Uyajola9/9”.

“I have seen a lot of things with the show, definitely (someone can love two people at the same time), but why won’t they propose a polygamous relationship”, replied Jub Jub while the pair sat down to eat the lamb shank Somizi prepared.

The “Idols SA” judge then went on to ask Jub JUb if he believed in polygamous marriages.

Jub Jub said that he believed that a polygamous marriage can be regarded as cheating legally and asked Somizi is he believed in it.

“I want a polygamous marriage”, answered Somizi.

Much to the shock of Jub Jub, Somizi went on to explain that he wanted “to marry four or five men”.

When asked what his husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo would say, Somizi said: “I doubt he would agree. If he doesn’t want to, I would understand”.