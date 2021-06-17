EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Picture: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung roasted for 'tone deaf' Youth Day post

By Alyssia Birjalal

It looks like much-loved SA celebrity, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has rubbed his fans up the wrong way.

The “Idols SA” judge, who recently came under fire on current affairs show “Checkpoint” for receiving payment for his cook-off with Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has managed to upset his fans once again.

This time, for posting a so called “tone deaf” Youth Day picture of himself on social media draped in head-to-toe Gucci which has left many of his fans and followers fuming.

In the picture Somizi shows off his designer school uniform including socks, shoes and a bag with the caption, “Happy youth day every young person in Mzansi from SOM G HIGH”.

Tweeps felt insulted by Somizi’s post saying that Somizi is mocking what suppose to be a “sad day” in South African history with many labelling the post as being tone deaf.

“You’re so tone deaf,” said @mynameiskabelo_

“Tone deaf tweet. Flaunting your wealth while thousands of youth remain unemployed and hungry,” commented @RaeesaK.

“What an insult... Making a mockery of this day. Showing of designer school wear to celebrate a sad day in our countries history,” said @misteres7.

While @MoreTwoLyf said: “There’s nothing happy about Youth Day SomG. Not in 1976, and more especially today.

“Youth unemployment is standing at over 70% which means 7 in 10 youths are without a job”.

And @Maphila4u said: “We luv @somizi but this picture doesn't represent SA youth.. it's represent rich youth from Italy or Paris & few friends of positions kids frm Sandton .. u not even wearing local brands..Sorry”.

