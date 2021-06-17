Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung roasted for 'tone deaf' Youth Day post
It looks like much-loved SA celebrity, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has rubbed his fans up the wrong way.
The “Idols SA” judge, who recently came under fire on current affairs show “Checkpoint” for receiving payment for his cook-off with Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has managed to upset his fans once again.
This time, for posting a so called “tone deaf” Youth Day picture of himself on social media draped in head-to-toe Gucci which has left many of his fans and followers fuming.
In the picture Somizi shows off his designer school uniform including socks, shoes and a bag with the caption, “Happy youth day every young person in Mzansi from SOM G HIGH”.
Happy youth day every young person in Mzansi from SOM G HIGH pic.twitter.com/W9gScrAgB4— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) June 16, 2021
Tweeps felt insulted by Somizi’s post saying that Somizi is mocking what suppose to be a “sad day” in South African history with many labelling the post as being tone deaf.
“You’re so tone deaf,” said @mynameiskabelo_
you’re so tone deaf https://t.co/EI3bRpQV40— Kabeleaux (HBIC 🐝🍋🦄) (@mynameiskabelo_) June 16, 2021
“Tone deaf tweet. Flaunting your wealth while thousands of youth remain unemployed and hungry,” commented @RaeesaK.
Tone deaf tweet. Flaunting your wealth while thousands of youth remain unemployed and hungry. https://t.co/EZGoUwf4JN— Kimmie Kool (@RaeesaK) June 17, 2021
“What an insult... Making a mockery of this day. Showing of designer school wear to celebrate a sad day in our countries history,” said @misteres7.
What an insult... Making a mockery of this day. Showing of designer school wear to celebrate a sad day in our countries history.— @Mister-Es (@misteres7) June 16, 2021
While @MoreTwoLyf said: “There’s nothing happy about Youth Day SomG. Not in 1976, and more especially today.
“Youth unemployment is standing at over 70% which means 7 in 10 youths are without a job”.
There’s nothing happy about Youth Day SomG. Not in 1976, and more especially today. Youth unemployment is standing at over 70% which means 7 in 10 youths are without a job.— Morelife15 (@MoreTwoLyf) June 16, 2021
And @Maphila4u said: “We luv @somizi but this picture doesn't represent SA youth.. it's represent rich youth from Italy or Paris & few friends of positions kids frm Sandton .. u not even wearing local brands..Sorry”.
We luv @somizi but this picture doesn't represent SA youth.. it's represent rich youth from Italy or Paris & few friends of positions kids frm Sandton .. u not even wearing local brands..Sorry— Reece Madlisa James (@Maphila4u) June 16, 2021
Nothing happy about youth day since sihlukumezwa yila same youth that fought all those years ago. Youth yango 1976 isphilisa kakbhlungu today like they never struggled, especially the men wanting sex from my youth uba basncede with anything that we clearly need in this world— Vivi (@IvaVivv) June 16, 2021