Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung roasted for 'tone deaf' Youth Day post

It looks like much-loved SA celebrity, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has rubbed his fans up the wrong way. The “Idols SA” judge, who recently came under fire on current affairs show “Checkpoint” for receiving payment for his cook-off with Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has managed to upset his fans once again.

This time, for posting a so called “tone deaf” Youth Day picture of himself on social media draped in head-to-toe Gucci which has left many of his fans and followers fuming. In the picture Somizi shows off his designer school uniform including socks, shoes and a bag with the caption, “Happy youth day every young person in Mzansi from SOM G HIGH”. Happy youth day every young person in Mzansi from SOM G HIGH pic.twitter.com/W9gScrAgB4 — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) June 16, 2021 Tweeps felt insulted by Somizi’s post saying that Somizi is mocking what suppose to be a “sad day” in South African history with many labelling the post as being tone deaf.

“You’re so tone deaf,” said @mynameiskabelo_ you’re so tone deaf https://t.co/EI3bRpQV40 — Kabeleaux (HBIC 🐝🍋🦄) (@mynameiskabelo_) June 16, 2021 “Tone deaf tweet. Flaunting your wealth while thousands of youth remain unemployed and hungry,” commented @RaeesaK. Tone deaf tweet. Flaunting your wealth while thousands of youth remain unemployed and hungry. https://t.co/EZGoUwf4JN — Kimmie Kool (@RaeesaK) June 17, 2021 “What an insult... Making a mockery of this day. Showing of designer school wear to celebrate a sad day in our countries history,” said @misteres7.

What an insult... Making a mockery of this day. Showing of designer school wear to celebrate a sad day in our countries history. — @Mister-Es (@misteres7) June 16, 2021 While @MoreTwoLyf said: “There’s nothing happy about Youth Day SomG. Not in 1976, and more especially today. “Youth unemployment is standing at over 70% which means 7 in 10 youths are without a job”. There’s nothing happy about Youth Day SomG. Not in 1976, and more especially today. Youth unemployment is standing at over 70% which means 7 in 10 youths are without a job. — Morelife15 (@MoreTwoLyf) June 16, 2021 And @Maphila4u said: “We luv @somizi but this picture doesn't represent SA youth.. it's represent rich youth from Italy or Paris & few friends of positions kids frm Sandton .. u not even wearing local brands..Sorry”.