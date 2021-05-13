Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says ancestors can save you from the wrong relationships

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has implored his followers to be in tune with their spirituality and ancestors.

Known for uploading motivational video for his 4 million followers on Instagram, the star often encourages people in the videos.

This week Somizi took to the social media platform where he spoke about ancestors and God.

“This message is only for people who believe in African traditional practises, who believe in ancestors, who acknowledge the existence of the spirits of our ancestors.

“I want to make it clear, I don’t mean people who worship because there is a difference.

“Personally, I acknowledge my ancestors, they exist, they live within me, but I only worship God”, he started off by saying.

The “Idols SA” judge went on to say how as people grow, they realised why certain things in their life don’t work out.

“Growing up we realised why we don’t get certain jobs, or why certain people we thought are going to be with us for a lifetime, either friends or relatives or partners, they leave us or we leave them.

“There is something that we take for granted, that your ancestors will fight your battles, they will guide you, protect you, enlighten you because our ancestors see what we can’t see with our naked eye,” said Somizi.

Somizi went on to say that ancestors have the ability to protect people from those who have malicious intentions and even save some from being in the wrong relationship.

“I am saying to you, be in tune with your spirituality, be in tune with your ancestors so that you know that sometimes certain things gave to happen for you to move to another level.

“If you are spiritually in tune you will understand that immediately,” he said.

Watch the rest of the video below: