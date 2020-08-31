Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he kisses Vusi Nova whenever he wants to

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo Motaung has revealed that he is so close to friend Vusi Nova, that he kisses him whenever he wants to. The “Idols SA” judge revealed this in the latest episode of his cooking show, “Dinner At Somizi’s”. In the episode, the star has actress Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle as guests in his home where he cooked for them. The trio discussed fame, relationships and the special bond they share as friends. Somizi recounted how a picture of Thusi and Zinhle holidaying in Mauritius broke the internet last year. He went on to ask how they dealt with assumptions that they were actually not just friends but lovers.

“I understand such friendships, I have friendships like that with my straight friends and people assume we are together. For instance, people think Vusi Nova and I are dating. We have a connection that is beyond the physical. I kiss Vusi whenever I want to, I hug him”, said Somizi.

When asked by Thusi if he really kisses Nova whenever he wanted to, Somizi clarified that it was kisses on the cheeks and “not tongue kissing”.

“We don’t entertain being accused of being gay because even if we were there is nothing wrong with it, so what. Pearl and I are in an industry where friendships get blurry so when it comes to us, she can be in the loo and we’d still be talking, we shower together, so we just have a friendship wherein an industry there is not a lot of sisterhoods”, said Zinhle.