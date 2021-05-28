Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says if you don’t have the budget for him, don’t bother

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he is not willing to compromise his worth for anything.

This comes after the star said he watched his late parents being exploited for their work despite their major contributions to the entertainment industry.

While Somizi is a continental star himself, he is the son of the late award-winning actress Mary Twala and his father, Walter Mhlongo, was an award-winning singer, dancer, actor, instrumentalists and comedian.

Taking to Instagram, the star paid tribute to his late father and also detailed how he values himself, thanks to his parents.

“I sometimes take for granted or forget whose seed I am … or too humble about it … let me pride myself, I was birthed by the first to ever do it … Ndaba Walter Mhlongo Mshefane to many.

“I’m the apple and he is the tree,” Somizi said.

He went on to list his father’s accomplishments which include being nominated for a Tony Award for Best Choreography for “Sarafina” on Broadway.

The Idols SA judge added that even though his father's work was recognised across the globe, he didn’t get the fortune to match it.

“He never got the fortune to match his talents and contributions into the arts.

“Fame and fortune never became his reality, he was just famous and exploited.

“And, that is why I will never compromise on my worth.

“If you don't have the budget for me, try next door.

“This I do it for my parents … in their honour.

“Fame and fortune shall be my reality because I’m worth it.”

Somizi does not only know his value when it comes to his work.

Last month he left social media users in shock when he revealed a prerequisite for going on a date with him.

It all started this week when a Twitter user asked the star if he wanted to go on a date.

Somizi, who is married to Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, responded: “Six months bank statement… angisadlali.”