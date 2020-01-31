Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo shared his thoughts about his extravagant white wedding to his husband Mohale Motaung on Friday. Taking place at the Inimitable Wedding Venue on Thursday, dubbed SA first gay celebrity wedding, Somhale's White Wedding was filled with much secrecy due it being filmed for a Showmax wedding docuseries.

Mzansi's A-listers including Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Cassper Nyovest, Basetsana Khumalo and Boity were in attendance at the wedding spectacular.

Taking to his Instagram page, Somizi shared a clip of Black Coffee DJing at the wedding which was a surprise as the "Drive" music producer was supposed to be performing overseas.

"My dreams came true last night. What a pleasant surprise. This man was supposed to be performing overseas and he decided to surprise me at the end of the evening and played at our wedding.i cried like a baby with excitement. @realblackcoffee I'll forever cherish this moment. And to all performers we thank u," he wrote.