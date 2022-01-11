Somizi Mhlongo pens heartfelt message to Shauwn Mkhize

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo took time out of his schedule to show some appreciation for his friend, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.

This week the wealthy businesswoman shared a message on Instagram recorded for her by her long-time friend Somizi. “We’ve been friends for more than a decade, and each time I am with you I’m left in awe of your giving heart, generosity and kindness. “Not just to me, but to people around you.

“My prayer is for you not only to be the go-to person but to have a person to go to for anything. ’I am raising my hand, I’m forever one of those people. “I love you my friend,” said Somizi.

MaMkhize captioned the video with her own note. “Ohhh my friend @somizi this is so sweet, I love you too my friend, it is not easy to have a go-to person I appreciate you too my chomy, this is… (a) profound messages to be told while you are still alive not at your funeral,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) This past weekend the pair were hosts of the mother of all annual all-white parties and shut down Max’s Lifestyle in Umlazi, South of Durban with their appearance.