Somizi Mhlongo says his WhatsApp has been hacked

“Idols SA” judge and cookbook author Somizi Mhlongo has taken to Instagram to tell folks that his WhatsApp number has been hacked. On Tuesday, the star sent out a warning to his friends and family via an Instagram post.

He wrote: “I suspect my number has been hacked coz all of a sudden my WhatsApp and texts are not working ... and I can’t dial out ... Please be warned about anyone pretending to be me asking for e-wallet”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Although Somizi tried with his network to rectify the situation, it seems he has had no luck yet as the network says that WhatsApp is not linked to the provider. In the meantime according to Somizi the hackers are “robbing people left, right and centre”. Today, Somizi again took to Instagram to make a short video telling folks how serious the matter has become.

In the video captioned “The hacking nightmare”, he said: “I am still hacked. My WhatsApp number is not me. “They are robbing people left, right and centre and the cellphone network is not helping at all. “Why would it take three days to fix something that should be fixed immediately.

“It’s an emergency, people are being robbed out there, and people could be hurt, hijacked or kidnapped with the scammers using my number. Please be careful ... I am still hacked,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) People were commenting on the post, letting Somizi know that they have suspected the hack too and some jokingly blamed Somizi’s former partner, Mohale Motaung, for the petty crime. Actress Winnie Ntshaba said: “I got the WhatsApp message and I asked the person to send a voice note, and they disappeared!!!”.