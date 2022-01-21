Somizi Mhlongo shows off his 'well paid' glam squad on Instagram

Media personality and celebrity cookbook author, Somizi Mhlongo, has taken to Instagram to show off the team responsible for always making him look fabulous. In the minute long video captioned: “Siyashooter @nomsamadida face beat @multiple_hair” Somizi is looking fresh with a new braid hairstyle and a facebeat.

“In life basically they say that if you are a fashion designer, you dress kak, if you are a make-up artist you look ratchet, if you’re a hairstylist you look scruffy, and here is the testament, her(e) is my team”, he said before moving the camera to his squad. He continued: “This is my glam squad that made this possible, but this would not be possible with out money. You gotta pay! “You gotta pay to look like this. Nobody is born ugly, we are just born poor and broke”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Somizi who always looks his best, also posted another video which details information about a new reality show he will be hosting which offers drama, tears and fun, and prize money of R500 000. “Lovely Dovely” airs from March 18 at 9pm on Moja Love. In the caption he wrote: “On yo marks.......diaries [email protected] host with the mostest”. The ex Idols judge’s fans were excited about his come back after he was ousted from that show last year.