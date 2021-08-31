Somizi Mhlongo thanks fans for their loyalty as he allows comments on his posts again

MEDIA personality Somizi Mhlongo has thanked his fans for their loyalty and has allowed comments to be made on the things he posts. The star switched off the comments section on his Instagram posts after he announced he was getting divorced earlier this month.

While he continued to keep his 4.2 million Instagram followers updated on where he was and even what gigs he had planned, he did not allow anyone to comment. Now, almost a month later, he has thanked his fans for their loyalty. Taking to Instagram this weekend, the star posted a series of pictures of himself and bff Vusi Nova and captioned them saying: “Comments re-opened… I love u my people… thanks for your loyalty… let's keep positivity trending.”

See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) While he has been active on Instagram, he is yet to return to Twitter. Somizi, along with his estranged husband Mohale Motaung, made headlines earlier this month after Mohale had accused the former “Idols SA” judge of abuse, in an interview Mohale apparently did with producers of the reality show, “Living the Dream with Somizi”.

Mohale told producers Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car while he tried to flee. The couple had been arguing about Mohale’s alleged cheating. Somizi denied physically or emotionally abusing Mohale. “Our relationship has had its ups and downs but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation.