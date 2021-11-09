Somizi Mhlongo thanks Kelly Khumalo for her loyalty following Zim drama

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has publicly thanked musician Kelly Khumalo for being loyal to him. This comes after last week’s drama which saw Kelly decline an offer to replace Somizi at the reopening of a leading restaurant on November 4 in Zimbabwe after he was denied entry because of his sexuality.

Somizi took to Instagram this week where he posted a video of himself and Kelly dancing. The video was accompanied by a message for Kelly. “I know how sensitive you are when it comes to loyalty ... and you have proven so many times what the word means.

“Me and you have been there for each other in situations the world don't know about,” he wrote. Somizi went on to say that even if Kelly did accept the offer, he wouldn’t have been offended, but was impressed by how she constantly stood behind him. “Recently you have been tested, not once but twice, and still you rose to the occasion ... and this time, even if you took the offer, I wasn't gonna be offended, but still you didn't ... being replaced by you would be an honour to me and would show that I need big shoes to replace me ... but you didn't because your loyalty would not allow you.

"Kelly Khumalo, I love you ... and I hope you will never ever doubt that I'd also do the same for you." Last week the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe and Zanu-PF Youth League wrote to the President's Office voicing its disapproval and urging it to stop Somizi from coming to the country. "Somizi is a homosexual, hence according to our people's driven constitution, Zimbabwe doesn't tolerate homosexuality.

“It is therefore our question, if we allow Somizi to come to our land, spiritually we would have disturbed a lot, and physically we would have openly accepted homosexuality in Zimbabwe hence affecting our children. “This move will also affect our revolutionary party Zanu-PF by disturbing the 5 million votes win needed in the next 2023 harmonised elections for it is publicly known that our party strongly stands against homosexuality,” said the council. Following this, Somizi responded by posting a video on Instagram and expressing how he felt.