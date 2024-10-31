Somizi Mhlongo's spot on Shebeshxt Halloween costume wins social media praise

South African choreographer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo participated in Halloween for the first time and he slayed. He channelled the Limpopo musician Shebeshxt and he nailed the look.

The “Shebe Monateng” hitmaker is known for wearing track pants, topless, showing his body tattoos and carrying a backpack and Mhlongo accurately recreated that look. He went as far as getting a throat tattoo and added temporary facial tattoos to add more flair to the look. Somizi Mhlongo as Shebeshxt for Halloween. Picture: Instagram. “HAPPY HALLOWEEN DAY……. I’ve been looking forward to this day. Was very excited to do my first Halloween look. Thanks to @3apples_pictures_sa for capturing this last minute. So now you can relax about the throat tattoo. It was for this,” Mhlongo wrote.

Social media users were impressed with how the look turned out, saying they looked alike. “I thought it was him. The resemblance is quite accurate,” said @MKHBrian. Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt, whom Somizi Mhlongo channelled for Halloween. Picture: Instagram. Some even gave him the nickname “Somshxta”.

Mhlongo’s friends in the entertainment were also impressed, saying he won Halloween 2024. “You win, mayivalwe (let’s close it),” said Nhlanhla Mafu. In other news, Mhlongo celebrated meeting his favourite artist, Esther Mahlangu.