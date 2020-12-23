Somizi misses his late mom Mary Twala on his 48th birthday
Multi-talented SA celebrity, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is celebrating his 48th birthday today - just two days before Christmas - but says it’s a bitter-sweet moment.
The SA Idols judge took to Instagram to post a sketched picture of his late mom, Mary Twala and himself, alongside a very emotional caption.
It read: “It’s a bitter-sweet moment right… I'm turning 48 years old… and it will be the first time I won't be getting that first call from my bubbly mom… I write this with tears in my eyes… but I know she has already wished me a happy birthday… I'm so grateful for the life… for making it this far… for the blessings… for health… for the success.”
The cookbook author said he wants to give himself a “very special gift“, which is to love himself more than ever before.
“And today I wanna give myself a very special gift… I wanna promise myself to love me more than I've ever loved myself… to make me my own priority… to be in spaces where love is served the way I serve it… to surround myself with people who love me the same way I love them and to walk away from anything less than that without anger or hate… to love certain peopel from a distance and that includes friends and family… to put Somizi first and make sure he is happy first before he makes anyone happy… that’s my gift to me and I wanna keep it forever… Happy birthday to me… thank you God… I'm gonna live this day as best as I can… doing everything that feels right… sing lalalalala“, says Somizi’s caption.
Although it started as an emotional day for the birthday boy, local celebrities, friends and fans sent love and birthday wishes in hopes of cheering him up.
Reality star and rapper, Boity said: “Happy birthday Som!!! Indeed that is the best gift you could ever give yourself!!
“May today be filled with blessings and answered prayers!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💕💕💕💕😘😘😘🤗🤗🤗.”
Songbird, Nandi Madida said: “Happy bday king! You’re making your mama so proud 🙌🏾🙌🏾💪🏾🎉“.
TV presenter and businessman, Maps Maponyane said: “Happy birthday Som!!✨ Every step you're taking is making her beam with pride!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”