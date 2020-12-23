Somizi misses his late mom Mary Twala on his 48th birthday

Multi-talented SA celebrity, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is celebrating his 48th birthday today - just two days before Christmas - but says it’s a bitter-sweet moment.

The SA Idols judge took to Instagram to post a sketched picture of his late mom, Mary Twala and himself, alongside a very emotional caption.

It read: “It’s a bitter-sweet moment right… I'm turning 48 years old… and it will be the first time I won't be getting that first call from my bubbly mom… I write this with tears in my eyes… but I know she has already wished me a happy birthday… I'm so grateful for the life… for making it this far… for the blessings… for health… for the success.”

The cookbook author said he wants to give himself a “very special gift“, which is to love himself more than ever before.

“And today I wanna give myself a very special gift… I wanna promise myself to love me more than I've ever loved myself… to make me my own priority… to be in spaces where love is served the way I serve it… to surround myself with people who love me the same way I love them and to walk away from anything less than that without anger or hate… to love certain peopel from a distance and that includes friends and family… to put Somizi first and make sure he is happy first before he makes anyone happy… that’s my gift to me and I wanna keep it forever… Happy birthday to me… thank you God… I'm gonna live this day as best as I can… doing everything that feels right… sing lalalalala“, says Somizi’s caption.