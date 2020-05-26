Somizi offers to buy a wheelchair for little girl in need

TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is among the many local stars who often make headlines with his admirable charity work. The "Idols SA" judge is again topping the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after he offered to pay for a child’s wheelchair. On Monday, a young woman who goes by the name Mpho, took to Twitter, seeking assistance, not for herself, but for a mother whose child is in dire need of a wheelchair. Without giving out too many details, @Mphoza_ tagged a few celebs including Somizi, urging them to assist the young child. She wrote: “Can we please donate to this lady shes looking for a wheel chair for her child @bonang_m @Boity @somizi"

As usual, the "Living The Dream With Somizi" star heeded to the call, requesting for more details, such as pricing, he said: "Hi.......get details of how much the wheelchair is and where it can be bought then we take it from there."

The Metro FM presenter then later confirmed to Mpho that he will purchase the wheelchair and get it delivered.

He added: "I'll go to dischem nearby.....buy it and give u details for collection..."

Expressing her gratitude to Somizi, Mpho said: "Am getting 50 notifications at once its hard to respond... somsom is helping with the wheelchair. (I) am getting diapers for the little girl if u want to help u can buy diapers and donate to her thank u"

Somizi's charity work is has a long history, the star has for many years been assisting students from disadvantaged communities with financial aid.

The "Somizi & Mohale: The Union" star and his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, in collaboration their Somhale Foundation have donated food vouchers to 400 families during the national lockdown.