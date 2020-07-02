Somizi pens open letter after receiving hate for new show

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has hit back at the hate he received following the announcement that he was getting a new cooking show on 1Magic.

The news was met with mixed reactions this week. Although many thought that the star deserved his own cooking show, many others felt that he was "taking all the jobs" and that the opportunity should be given to an actual chef.

While the Twitter streets were divided, Somizi did not say much, only responding to some tweets.

"This is my job my passion my livelihood I work hard and people should stop complaining and push those doors down I did the same I never for once complained", said Somizi when complaints filled his mentions.

Now the star has penned an open letter in which he said that if he apologised for his many talents, he would have never got the jobs he has had in his career.