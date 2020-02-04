Somizi reveals why they wanted their wedding to be unplugged









Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram

"Somizi & Mohale: The Union" is set to premiere later this month with the wedding of the year finally being able to be viewed by the rest of Mzansi. Guests at the wedding were informed with their invitations that there would be no smartphones or cameras allowed at the wedding.

While it made sense since the wedding was being filmed for a Showmax special, Somizi shared on his Instagram page that the newlyweds also wanted the guests to engage with each other and enjoy every moment with the naked eye.





The caption reads: " So when we decided to tell our wedding guests via Invites that there will be no phones or cameras allowed beyond the venue gates I'm sure most of them had a mini heart attack thinking how they are gonna get through the day without their phone.





"The main reasons for that was so that people can engage with each other. Can enjoy every moment with their naked eyes. But also for us as grooms to have exclusive privacy of our day until everyone can get to witness it on @showmaxonline from the 24th February 2020.





"We were also very considerate towards our guests as we gifted them with @instaxsa cameras to capture special memories for themselves #somhalewhitewedding

The venue @inimitable_wv was too exquisite for the guest not to take any pics."





"Somizi & Mohale: The Union", the latest Showmax Original is set to premiere on February 24.