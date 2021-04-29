Somizi says his videos helped save a fan’s life

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has revealed that one of his inspirational messages saved the life of a fan.

Somizi regularly uploads inspirational videos onto his Instagram account where he often encourages people to keep doing their best.

In his recent videos, he reminded his followers how everyone is “going through the most” and how being kind to each other won’t cost a thing.

In his posts, he also often offers biblical advice.

While many people feel encouraged by the videos, the star revealed that one of his videos stopped a fan from committing suicide.

In the video that saved the fan’s life, the “Idols SA”njudge shared insight on how he copes when going through the most, saying he has learnt to use his larger-than-life personality to survive.

The message was exactly what the fan needed and as she watched the video, she gained the strength to not take her own life.

According to Somizi, the fan reached out to him via DM, and he later shared her experiences with his followers.

“There is one person who said she was five minutes from committing suicide, five minutes, and decided to just go through Instagram.

“I don’t know how and why, but it happened and she was thanking me and saying: ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.

“You were five minutes on time and you have changed my perspective on life, my outlook on life.

“I have regained hope and faith and I am going to find a reason to live’,” he said.

Always one to spread some cheer and hope, Somizi said: “Now, wherever you are, you could be a healer or strength to somebody else.

“Share your stories or inspire, or support or just be there for someone who needs you. Don't be selfish.”

While his messages have been ones that encourage others, he has, in the past, also taken aim at mean people.

Earlier this month in a nine-minute video he posted, the star also lambasted those who rejoiced over the pain and suffering of others, saying it was demonic.

Somizi said he was the type of friend who encouraged others in his life and reminded them that problems did not last forever.

He also spoke about how some people would celebrate someone else’s problems.

“When you rejoice over someone else’s problems or downfall, you are as good as a witch. That is evil, that is demonic.

“If you find joy in another person’s loss, you are evil. What does the downfall of someone else add to your life, does it make your fridge full?”

Somizi said that being sympathetic and empathetic to someone who was going through a rough time would draw blessings to you.