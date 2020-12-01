EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Picture: Instagram
Somizi says Tito Mboweni's cooking needs his intervention and tweeps agree

Media personality, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung took to Twitter to poke fun at Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's cooking skills.

The “Idols SA” judge who recently launched his very own cookbook titled, “Dinner At Somizi’s - I am not a chef”, and who hosts his own cooking show, “Dinner At Somizi’s“, thinks that Mboweni is in serious need of help in the kitchen after he posted an unappetising picture of his freshly prepared chicken stew on Monday, November 30.

Mboweni posted the snaps of his dinner on Twitter and asked his fans and followers if the dish had their approval.

In the very next tweet Mboweni announced that he will also be cooking at the opening of a restaurant in Polokwane.

After seeing the messy dish, the star jokingly wrote on Twitter: "South Africa im on a mission. I call it FINDING TITO.... because wow the last dish he posted needs my intervention...."

Tweeps joined in on the fun, saying that “his (Mboweni’s) cooking needs Jesus".

Andile Gcuma said: “He is really in need of your cook book coz finding him might be hard usadla ama billion”.

Thizozo Mokoena said: “You can't teach an old monkey new tricks som som.... If u get me”.

While Marconificent® seemed to think that the dish would be deliciously perfect with pap, rice or dumplings.

Somizi Mhlongo

