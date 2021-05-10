Somizi says tweets of him swearing at Mohale are fake

When media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung found himself at the top of the trends list when he got up on Monday morning, he was probably just as shocked as the rest of Mzansi.

It all started on Twitter when a picture of Somizi responding to his husband’s tweet started making its rounds.

In the picture, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo tweeted: “For the record, abusers and scammers are two different things. I’ll stop here”.

Somizi responded to the tweet by apparently swearing at Mohale.

The streets of Twitter were in a mess once the picture started being shared. While at face value the tweets appear authentic, with the correct user names for both Somizi and Mohale and the correct profile pictures used, Somizi has said they are fake.

Taking to Twitter, the “Idols SA” judge said that both tweets were fake.

“Shemmmmmm maan talk about reaching ... this is malicious but I'm glad we have a platform to correct it ... both tweets are fake,” tweeted Somizi.

See below:

Shemmmmmm maan talk about reaching.....this is malicious but I'm glad we have a platform to correct it.....both tweets are fake pic.twitter.com/eIN1LdxSFl — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 10, 2021

Last month Somizi left social media users in shock when he revealed a prerequisite for going on a date with him.

This, after a Twitter user asked the star if he wanted to go on a date.

Responding to the question, Somizi said: “6 months bank statement ... angisadlali.”

Clearly shocked by his response, many tweeps said they had not expected Somizi to reply at all.

Some found his response hilarious, while others asked why a married man was entertaining going on a date with someone else.

The status of Somizi and Mohale’s marriage has been questioned since their extravagant wedding in 2019.

Questions started when the pair stopped posting pictures of each other on their respective social media platforms.

Mohale also stopped wearing his wedding ring.

Last month, a search by IOL Entertainment found that Somizi was not following his husband on either Instagram or Twitter.

Mohale last posted a picture of himself and Somizi in December last year.