Somizi shares ominous picture of SANDF entering Durban, makes lockdown real for fans

"Idols SA" judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung shared a picture of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) entering Durban that made the 21-day lockdown real for his fans. As many South Africans are gearing up for the 21-day lockdown set to go into effect at midnight on Thursday, the reality of the nation going into lockdown has finally started to sink in for many. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the "Living The Dream With Somizi" star shared a picture of SANDF making their way in Durban. Somizi captioned the post: "South Africa its crunch time kushubile".

@thembakazi27 said, "Our President is not playing about this it is real and We shall respect him."

@pasca__line commented, "They are not playing.....in harare people are all over the place....#sad."

@prudence_mokaba2606 said: "It's happening yoh."

@southafricansagainstcovid19 commented: "@somizi it is a very difficult time and we need everyone to #stayhome without any use of force . Thank you for #southafricansagainstcovid19🇿🇦 #southafricansagainstcoronavirus🇿🇦."

Earlier this month, Somgaga got tested for the coronavirus after saying that his chest was sore and he was coughing.

In a video he posted to Instagram, Somizi said that he had gone to a private hospital and was shocked as how much the test cost.

Somizi is seen wearing a mask in the video and starts off by saying, "So guys I am at a private hospital to do tests for the coronavirus...but also like my chest, I am coughing so you never know".

He said that when he was told how much the test would cost, it broke his heart.

Somizi went on to say that he asked what does this mean for people who have no clinics around them and can't afford R1 400 for a test.

Furthermore, the "Somizi and Mohale: The Union" star said that mobile clinics should be an option where it is done at a very affordable price or for free.