Somizi supports his bestie Vusi Nova at Easter gig

Local media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung joined his BFF Vusi Nova at an Easter gig over the long weekend. The “As’phelelanga” singer headlined at the All White Easter Soulful Picnic at the Azania Junxion Pub and Grill on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the “Somizi and Mohale: The Union” star posted pictures of the bestie duo at the event. He captioned the post: “Lets go make more money bestie.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) He also shared a couple of videos of him jamming to the music playing at the event.

Vusi shared a video of him performing at the event with fans enjoying his performance.

Captioning his post: “Stage my Happy place undisputed...“

However, many social media users wondered why Somizi’s husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo seems to not join him on these outings lately.

Dont you have a husband? https://t.co/Vd429sQ4Hz — NandzMazibuko (@MazibukoNandz) April 6, 2021

Mohale and Somizi have not been seen out in public or months now and neither have they joined each other on any vacations or events.

Last month, the “Idols SA” judge revealed that he and Vusi were inspired by 2020 to make the most of life as friends and had made a pact to go on a vacation every two weeks in 2021.

He added that they were doing well in keeping that promise to each other and intended on continuing in that fashion.

“We promised each other that 2021 we are doing vacations every 2 weeks … so far so good … bestication,”, wrote Somizi.

“Happiness and living lives between me and him.”