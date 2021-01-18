Somizi takes aim at journalists after being asked about divorce rumours

While most South Africans were enjoying the sunny weather this weekend, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung had a loaded gun he used to take aim at journalists. The gun, in this case, was the star's Instagram account which he used to put a City Press journalist and Sunday World editor on blast. It all started when Julia Madibogo of City Press approached the “Idols SA” judge for comment on allegations that he was divorcing his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. Responding via text to the request for comment, Somizi said: “Please make my year and write the story as I will sue the living hell out of you and your publication for this crap you are asking me….get your facts right or go join Sunday World”. He then took a screengrab of the text and posted it on his Instagram account saying “So @city_press has become a tabloid...okay...two can play that game…”, he then went on to ask his followers to dial the journalist’s number.

Somizi also took aim at an editor at Sunday World, Kabelo Khumalo.

The “Somizi and Mohale: The Union“ star was approached for comment after allegations that production on his cooking show, ”Dinner at Somizi’s“, has been put on hold amidst legal proceedings instituted by Hastings Moeng.

Last year Somizi, as well as broadcaster MultiChoice, were issued a summons by Hastings who claims to have had his intellectual property robbed from him when Somizi launched the popular show.

Hastings claims to have conceived the show’s concept back in 2014 when he reached out to Mhlongo via email and outlined a near-identical pitch to the structure it currently employs, and he has now sought “reasonable compensation” with 15% interest on the amount decided.

While Somizi made it to the top of the trends list following his posts, he later deleted the posts from his Instagram account.

Many social media users found Somizi’s actions in poor taste and reminded him that public interest in his life was based on his willingness to grant access to it via two reality shows, “Living the Dream with Somizi” and his wedding special on Showmax, “Somizi and Mohale: The Union”.

