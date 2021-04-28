Somizi wants to see 6-months’ bank statements before he goes on a date

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung left social media users in shock when he revealed a prerequisite for going on a date with him.

It all started this week when a Twitter user asked the star if he wanted to go on a date.

Somizi, who is married to Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, responded: “6 months bank statement… angisadlali.”

Clearly shocked by the “Idols SA” judge’s response, many tweeps said they had not expected Somizi to reply at all.

They found his response hilarious.

Others asked why a married man was entertaining going on a date with someone else.

See below:

6 months bank statement.......angisadlali — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) April 27, 2021

I wasn't ready 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/uZrPY7wkx8 — David kabelo wa Moratwe (@DMoratwe) April 28, 2021

Married people do these too? https://t.co/LEDI22Qv9F — LizaX (@LizaNjee) April 28, 2021

Lmao 😂 your sense of humour 😂❤️ https://t.co/GHumNBevei — Mbulelo ® (@LeGoodySA) April 27, 2021

The status of Somizi and Mohale’s marriage has been questioned since their extravagant wedding in 2019.

Questions started when the pair, stopped posting pictures of each other on their respective social media platforms.

Mohale also stopped wearing his wedding ring.

Earlier this month, a search by IOL Entertainment found that Somizi was not following his husband on either Instagram or Twitter.

Mohale last posted a picture of himself and Somizi in December last year.

Earlier this year, Somizi spoke candidly about his marriage and hitting the one-year challenge mark.

Somizi, who has publicly spoken about the challenges of marriage before, said he and Mohale experienced good and bad patches in their relationship.

“It’s exactly as any other relationship, it’s got its ups and its downs and, at the moment, we are facing that one-year challenge of a marriage. We are facing that and I am not ashamed of that.”

The star was a guest on Anele Mdoda’s “Anele and the Club on 947” radio show where they discussed various topics, including his marriage.

Relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who was a consultant to “Married at First Sight SA”, said that while it was not the norm to unfollow your partner on social media, there could be many contributing factors.

“It could be something like rage or anger towards your partner over something they did, it could be insecurities and even professional jealousy,” she said.

Quinsee said couples could agree not to follow each other or have one unfollow the other.

“Being in the public eye can be very exhausting, people watch your every move, and sometimes celebrities want a break from that.

“Somizi has always been in the public eye but this is fairly new for Mohale and that pressure comes with its own set of problems.”