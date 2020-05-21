Somizi weighs in on Bianca Schoombee's past tweets

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has added his voice to the Bianca Schoombee fiasco Mzansi was treated to this week. This comes after Bianca's old tweets were dug up. The Johannesburg resident was a Miss SA hopeful and saw her popularity increase on social media when she announced she wanted to take part in the beauty pageant. However, that dream was short-lived when Twitter detectives went hunting for old tweets. The tweets were problematic raging from racist to fatphobic which many did not like. Bianca apologised for the tweets, stating that they were shared when she was still a teenager and that she had since changed. However, Mzansi was just not buying it.

Her Twitter following also took a major knock. By Wednesday afternoon, she had just over 700 followers, having grown to almost 8 000 followers over the previous few days.

The account has since been suspended.

The "Idols SA" judge and Metro FM host said that when he initially heard of the story, he felt sorry for Bianca and felt she should be forgiven.

However, after seeing her tweets he felt that he could not forgive her.

"Eish fam initially when I heard of (this) Bianca story I felt sorry for her and thought hayi shemmmm she deserves to be forgiven until I saw her tweets.....tjo it hit hard....askies girl I have a forgiving heart but this time andizi shem", he wrote in a tweet.

Bianca has since withdrawn her entry for this year's pageant.