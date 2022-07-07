Somizi won’t rest until he produces his own musical

Multi-talented media personality Somizi Mhlongo is not finished building his empire, or as he calls it, his “Sompire”. The “Idol’s SA” judge recently took to Instagram where he let his fans know that he will not rest until he has produced his own musical show, movie or series.

Posting a short clip of himself dancing, he wrote: “I wont rest until I produce my own musical show or movie or series… I WON’T… musical theatre runs in my veins…” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) The star has his fingers dipped in various business opportunities. He is a self-made chef and has launched a cookbook, he is a TV host, presenter and judge on a number of shows on TV and he has a kids’ clothing line, but choreography is where his journey to fame began. In 1992, he appeared in the musical and political film “Sarafina!”. This was his debut choreography work.

Somizi went on to work on several prominent shows and events, including the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2010 World Cup and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations. Somizi’s fans took to the comments section to support his eagerness to produce a musical. “I can’t wait for that. I was watching Beyoncé's homecoming and Jennifer Lopez. In my little corner I said we need a Somgaga shut down🤞🤞🤞,” said bathabz1981.

noluvuyoxotyeni commented: “Go for it Somsom, we are behind you all the way 💪 🙌 🙏🙏🙏.” And @phiphi_gummy grabbed the opportunity to let Somizi know talent is out there to make his dreams come true. “@Somizi please please, we unemployed Musical Theatre graduates are waiting for stars like you to shine bright in the stars with new beautiful Musicals that have the touch of Somgaga!!!”