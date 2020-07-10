Somizi’s BFF TT Mbha recovers from Covid-19

With the alarming rise of Covid-19 infections and deaths around the world, surviving the invisible enemy is a victory. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung’s best friend and real estate mogul, TT Mbha, is among the survivors. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Mbha who made appearances on “Living The Dream With Somizi” shared his testimony on conquering Covid-19. He said: “I tested positive on June 24. My mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical strengths were all put to the ultimate test of survival! I tested negative July 9‼” He continued, expressing his gratitude for surviving not one but two deadly diseases in the past few years,“By the mighty and unshakeable grace of God, I survived meningitis in 2014 and in 2020 I Survived coronavirus!"

The star also encouraged others, who are infected, and thanked everyone who supported him during his difficult time.

He said: “You can, must and will be a coronavirus SURVIVOR too‼ I thank you all for your Prayers‼”

In a video posted on his Instagram, Mbha is heard singing songs of praise as he celebrates this victory against the virus.

Following the exciting news that Mbha is free from Covid-19, fans and friends also shared their joy and congratulated the star for beating the virus.

“Praise the Lord. 🙌God is good! 🙏," commented TV producer and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo.

“I’m so happy for you my friend... Your faith and prayers healed you 🙏🙏,” said reality TV star and businesswoman Brinnette Seopela.

“🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌...Thank you, Lord, " added “Gomora” actress Thembi Seete.

“God is good,” commented former "Generations" star Winnie Ntshaba.

“Thank you for keeping me sane....I'm Nurse who is currently on isolation awaiting Covid-19 results. I have episodes of experiencing symptoms, last night was worse I was vomiting and sweating like a pig. Whenever anxiety gets the worst of me, I just think of you and how positive you've been throughout your journey of fighting this monster. Thank you so much, “ wrote IG follower Nsikeh Zondi.