Somizi's BFF TT Mbha tests positive for Covid-19

"Living The Dream With Somizi" reality TV star and best friend of Somizi Mhlongo, Thato “TT” Mbha has opened up about testing positive for Covid-19. The businessman also called on South Africans to take the virus seriously. As the rate of Covid-19 cases continues to rise sharply in South Africa, TT took to Instagram to reveal that he had contracted the deadly virus. “I just thought I should share this message hopefully it'll help someone out there. I've just tested positive for the coronavirus ... I don't know where I got it, it must've been at one of the meetings but I'm fine ...” TT said he would now undergo a 14-day isolation programme.

“I just need to isolate myself for the next 14 days. I hope for the best ... I hope that this will be a message that people will take seriously, that this virus is real and we need to keep our social distancing and stay at home if you don't need to leave home.

“I started my 14-day programme as of last week Friday ... yeah, please keep safe, look after yourselves and wear those masks. Also try to interact with few people as possible. God bless!”

Messages of support flooded TT's post, with many industry giants wishing him a speedy recovery.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones said, “Bro, stay safe and wish you a speedy recovery.”

Singer Vusi Nova added: “Get well soon chom’ yam! Love you.”

Actress Jessica Nkosi said: "Speedy recovery!! May God heal you".

