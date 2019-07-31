Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram

He might be known as Somizi Mhlongo's fiancé, but Mohale Motaung is making a name for himself. Motaung has gone on to amass a huge following on social media and this year made his television debut on MTV's SHUGA - Down South.

Now he has opened up about the importance of sexual education, including in the LGBTQI+ community.

Speaking about the stigma about gay sexual health in an interview on YFM this week, Motaung said it was not spoken about enough.

"I think there is a lot education. There is a lot of information but it is not portrayed enough. It is not spoken about. People don't want to talk about sex. People don't want to talk about those little topics we actually should be talking about. We need more channels to get it to people."

He said being on the show changed the way he saw sex as a gay man, and gave him the confidence to talk about it with others.

"I learnt a lot and I was able to open my mind and help other people understand that it is okay to talk about sex. You are a man, you like men. You are going to have sex. There is prep... There was a lot of things I could advise my friends."

He said that people need to understand more about their sexuality and their needs.

In an interview with IOL in February, Motaung said he hoped his role on MTV Shuga (where he plays Odirile) would highlight the importance of using PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and HIV/Aids among youth.