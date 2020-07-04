Somizi's mother veteran actress Mary Twala has died

Veteran South African actress Mary Twala has died at aged 80. Her son, performer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung announced the news on Saturday, July 4. Taking to social media, the "Somizi & Mohale: The Union" confirmed the death of his mother in a Twitter post dedicated to her, "My tree has fallen........lala Ma" along with a picture. The cause of her death is still unknown at the time of publishing. He also shared a touching tribute on his Instagram post which read: "Today's my late father's birthday.....and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven.....THE TREE HAS FALLEN...I'm shattered to the core.....but I'd be very selfish if I dont release her....my mom lived to the fullest....achieved beyond her dreams....its hurts like hell.....I wont lie.....a day without her calling to either say I love u or give me money.......thank u south africa for loving the phenomenal super star that is my mother.......she left us peacefully around 11am at parklane pvt hospital as I was on my way to drop off her gown and a few minutes earlier the dr called to say come shes up and jolly now.....I arrived a few mon late......LALA MA......"

My tree has fallen.lala Ma pic.twitter.com/CjojR7k2uX — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 4, 2020

Twala has been a prominent fixture in the local entertainment scene having starred in local films and television shows.

Starring the first season of the popular soapie "Generations" as a guest star, also starring in "Ubizo: The Calling" and her iconic role as Ma Dolly in "Hopeville" which saw her get nominated for best supporting actress at the 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards. She also starred alongside her son in the "Sarafina!" in 1992.

Recently Twala starred in "Beyond the River" and "The Imposter".

Viewers also saw Twala in "Somizi & Mohale: The Union", her son's wedding docuseries, where her health was a concern for Mhlongo-Motaung and prevented her from being able to attend his white wedding.

Tributes for the veteran actress are pouring in as South African mourns one of their acting icons.

What a phenomenal woman full of humour, may her would Rest In Peace 🙏❤️



Ngxe @somizi pic.twitter.com/GJQeFNvwPK — Youtube: Zandile Thys (@ZandileThys1734) July 4, 2020

The last time I saw her on TV was at Somizi's wedding. I'll never forget the look she gave Somizi before he walked down the aisle🥺 that woman loved her son & was proud as hell❤ #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/VEIt0gk0cv — Siviwe (@me_siviwe) July 4, 2020

RIP to a South African actor of note.one of the most vibrant spirits who made herself memorable in her life and all she chose to share with us.. she was a gift to the world👑 Deepest condolences to @somizi and your whole family.. Mama Mary Twala world never be forgotten😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XjYniKCSXK — MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) July 4, 2020

"My tree has fallen, lala Ma," said Somizi Mhlongo when confirming that his mother legendary actress Mary Twala has passed on 💔 #RipMaryTwala condolences to the entire family and friends. Lala ngoxolo Mam' Mary 🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/G2cxdIpKHd — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@advovolicious) July 4, 2020

Mama Mary Twala (Somizi’s Mom) lived guys, she was such a legend and best at what she did. I am so grateful we got to witness her on our screens. Ugqatso ulufezile mama, May she rest easy and I’m sending love and light to Somizi and his family 🕊🕯🙏🏽. — Siyamthanda Ndamase (@Ndamase_Siya) July 4, 2020