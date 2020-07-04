EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Veteran actress Mary Twala. Picture: Twitter
Somizi's mother veteran actress Mary Twala has died

Veteran South African actress Mary Twala has died at aged 80. 

Her son, performer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung announced the news on Saturday, July 4.

Taking to social media, the "Somizi & Mohale: The Union" confirmed the death of his mother in a Twitter post dedicated to her, "My tree has fallen........lala Ma" along with a picture. The cause of her death is still unknown at the time of publishing.

He also shared a touching tribute on his Instagram post which read: "Today's my late father's birthday.....and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven.....THE TREE HAS FALLEN...I'm shattered to the core.....but I'd be very selfish if I dont release her....my mom lived to the fullest....achieved beyond her dreams....its hurts like hell.....I wont lie.....a day without her calling to either say I love u or give me money.......thank u south africa for loving the phenomenal super star that is my mother.......she left us peacefully around 11am at parklane pvt hospital as I was on my way to drop off her gown and a few minutes earlier the dr called to say come shes up and jolly now.....I arrived a few mon late......LALA MA......"

Twala has been a prominent fixture in the local entertainment scene having starred in local films and television shows. 

Starring the first season of the popular soapie "Generations" as a guest star, also starring in "Ubizo: The Calling" and her iconic role as Ma Dolly in "Hopeville" which saw her get nominated for best supporting actress at the 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards. She also starred alongside her son in the "Sarafina!" in 1992. 

Recently Twala starred in "Beyond the River" and "The Imposter".

Viewers also saw Twala in "Somizi & Mohale: The Union", her son's wedding docuseries, where her health was a concern for Mhlongo-Motaung and prevented her from being able to attend his white wedding.

Tributes for the veteran actress are pouring in as South African mourns one of their acting icons. 

