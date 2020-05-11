Somizi’s offer to pay for the KZN ‘slain’ teen coffin sparks controversy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung offer to pay for the KwaZulu-Natal ‘slain’ teenager Andile ‘Bobo’ Mbuthu’s coffin has sparked controversy on social media. The “Living The Dream With Somizi” star took to his social media pages on Sunday, announcing that he has been in touch with the Mbuthu’s family, also urging fellow South Africans to assist the family with the contributions towards the funeral expenses. Somizi also revealed that he will be paying for the teen’s coffin. He wrote: “Just spoke to Bobo's mom.....she is waiting for the results from the lab to say for sure that the burnt and mutilated body is her son then they can decide when the burial will be....in the meantime pls assist with whatever amount PG Mbuthu 1171334115 Capitec I'll cover coffin...Whatever u can afford to help with the funeral costs....R50...R100....whatever......will be greatly appreciated....”

This comes after a body that is believed to be of a missing teen boy Andile Mchunu, was found in a Tongaat river a few days ago.

According to recent reports, samples were taken to the lab to determine if the human remains found in the river belongs Mchunu.

A video of a 16-year-old boy who was brutally assaulted started making rounds on social media last week, it was later alleged that the teenager was found stealing in the local tavern.

While many commended Somizi for his gesture of goodwill towards the family, others started questioning why he would even offer to buy the coffin if the family is yet to confirm that the human remains belong to their son.

“Somizi bless you. ❤️", commented, businessman and author Sylvester Chauke.

“May God continue to bless you,” added actress and comedian Thenjiwe Moseley.

“We Love you! We Salute you!!We stan!God bless", wrote Twitter user @TebogoJuniorSA.

A Twitter user who goes by the name @PenielMoshoesh1 commented: “I'm confused ,who said bobo has died ,if the body is taken to the lab for testing, so that means the body might be his and might be not, why are y'all already concluding its bobo and he died where as its not known yet.”

I'm confused ,who said bobo has died ,if the body is taken to the lab for testing, so that means the body might be his and might be not, why are y'all already concluding its bobo and he died where as its not known yet — Peniel.M (@PenielMoshoesh1) May 10, 2020

Another user @Mpela_sa also added, “If she's waiting for results then why are you preparing for a funeral without valid info.”

If she's waiting for results then why are you preparing for a funeral without valid info🤔 — Athi Mpela (@Mpela_sa) May 10, 2020