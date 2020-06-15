Somizi’s R5 million Lamborghini Urus gets Twitter talking

Radio and television personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has added a new ride to his luxury collection. According to Auto Trader South Africa, the Lamborghini Urus ranges between R3.5 million and 5 million. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the "Idols SA " judge flaunted his latest Italian beast Lamborghini Urus, parked a few metres from his German machine Mercedes-AMG E 63, and captioned the post: "Social distancing.”

Things have not always been all glitz and glam for the television star. In his autobiography, Somizi spoke candidly about his financial woes.

The "Living the Dream with Somizi” star said he was broke between 2006 and 2009, dubbing that period “the toughest years" of his life.

Now, the Metro FM personality is slaying even during the national lockdown. He recently revealed he will be launching his own cooking channel, among others.

While fans took to Twitter to congratulate their fave for securing the bag, others wanted to send their job application to him, offering to wash the luxury cars.

Below are some of Twitter reactions.

Some of the stars that have the car include world international music producer and the king of the decks Black Coffee, makeup mogul & beauty guru Jeffree Star and reality TV star Kylie Jenner.