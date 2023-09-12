Somizi’s ‘Sompire Kids’ to be in physical stores in February 2024

In August, media personality Somizi Mhlongo launched his latest venture, an online children’s store which has been a two-year-long journey in the making. Sompire Kids: Brave Enough To Be Yourself all began as a passion project for the ‘Idols SA’ judge and reality TV star.

Identifying a gap in the market for children’s clothing, the media personality decided to create a line that combines fashion, comfort, style and sustainability - which is a paramount consideration in the development of their fashion products. The few weeks Sompire Kids has been on the market have been met with mixed reactions, as with most products, especially if there is a celebrity involved. “Creating a brand is a multifaceted endeavour that encompasses strategic planning, creative thinking, and precise execution,” the entrepreneur told IOL Entertainment.

The brand produces high-end, trendy, and comfortable clothing ranging from onesies to dresses, T-shirts, two-piece sets and outerwear for children aged 2 – 12 years of age, striking a balance between fashion-forward designs and practicality, with prices ranging from R400 to R900.

On social media, there has been criticism of the colours, silver and gold, not being kid-friendly or Somizi’s face not being necessary on the clothing. “Our overarching purpose is to not only share the captivating narrative of Sompire Kids but also to present a clothing range that is not only exceptional but also highly practical,” said Mhlongo. Measuring success for a passion project turned into a business venture can be tricky but for Mhlongo and his team, success will be gauged by assessing both customer feedback and sales performance.

"Feedback will serve as a continuous tool to keep us at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to enhance and refine our offerings for a more impactful customer experience," he added.