Sonia Booth airs husband Matthew’s dirty laundry on Instagram, exposes the ‘other woman’

Miss South Africa 2001 second runner-up and model Sonia Booth has taken to Instagram to expose her husband – former Bafana Bafana player and sports commentator Matthew – for his alleged cheating ways. On Monday afternoon Sonia and her marriage became a hot topic when she decided to lift the lid on her husband’s alleged affair, which per her posts started on Valentine’s Day this year.

She posted a video of a game where Matthew was speaking about every day being Valentine's Day in the Booth household, only for the tracker to reveal that he had picked up his alleged side chick that morning. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth)

Sonia had social media users grabbing the popcorn as they viewed her posts detailing the alleged affair. The cheating couple apparently even spent a night together in Polokwane where Matthew was gifted a Gucci Guilty cologne. “They spent the night in Polokwane and the following day he dropped her off at her house. I bet it was bliss because @matthewboothza arrived home with an exquisitely wrapped gift box, one of the perfumes being ‘Guilty,’” wrote Sonia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth) Sonia also brought out the receipts of flowers and lunches that were paid for by Matthew. His alleged mistress is also said to be married and Sonia has already been in touch with collaborating events. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth) She also detailed how Matthew had baked a cake on the eve of their son’s birthday only for everyone in the house to wake up with the cake gone – to then find out that the cheesecake had been given to his mistress, who loves it.