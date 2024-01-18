Sonia Booth makes it clear her divorce is still ongoing

Former Miss SA runner-up, businesswoman and media personality Sonia Booth (now Pule) has taken to her popular Instagram account to clear up a few things. Ever since Booth split the tea on estranged hubby Matthew Booth’s cheesecake saga when she found out about his alleged infidelity, her social media platforms have eyed glued on them.

Her ex’s recent public outing with his alleged mistress, turned main lady, Bongani Mthombeni has of course once again put Booth in the spotlight. Although both parties denied the affair, they did appear to be a couple, enjoying holidays and attending weddings together. Booth gave her followers an update on her divorce, clearing up the misinformed posts that she had been tagged in.

She explained that her ex filed for divorce on November 9, 2022 and Mthombeni filed in February 2023. “Her divorce was finalized Nov 2023, ours is still ongoing.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth)

Talk about a lengthy process, Mthombeni and Booth according to reports, faced off in court due to the defamation case Mthombeni pursed against her. “The case was dismissed and Mthombeni-Moller was ordered to pay Booth's legal fees of over R75K. Despite the ruling, Mthombeni-Moller disputed the taxation and requested a hearing which is set for May,” reported ZiMoja. Mthombeni had briefly gone private on Instagram, but following her viral relationship launch posts, is back to her public profile and delivered a little message for the haters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongani Mthombeni (@bonganimthombeni_1) “Negative opinions/ perceptions of those who have never spoken to me (us), nor know me (us), nor know my (our) story, nor have context nor understanding of the seasons of adversity that I (we) have endured throughout many years - based on some narrative, do not take my (our) eyes (and ambitions) off that which truly matters.