Sonia Mbele is battling to come to terms with her on-screen husband Menzi Ngubane’s death

Award-winning actress and executive producer Sonia Mbele has finally broken her silence on the passing of his on-screen lover, veteran actor Menzi Ngubane. The former “Generations” actor died from stroke-related complications on Saturday. Ngubane was 56 years. "It is with the great loss that the Ngubane family announces the passing of its son, acclaimed actor Menzi Ngubane, who passed away earlier today,” read the family statement. Shortly after the devastating news of Ngubane’s passing broke, fans and industry friends took social media to pay their tribute to the veteran actor. Mbele who played the role of Ntombi, Sibusiso “Ngamla” Dlomo’s wife on the popular soapie “Generations” paid a moving tribute to Ngubane.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the seasoned actress revealed that shewa s battling to come to terms with Ngubane’s untimely death.

“I’ve been quiet because I’ve been processing. I’m still battling!”

Reflecting on their on-screen romance that kept “Generations” fans glued to their screen for years, Mbele added: “Ours was a love story crafted in television land, and you’ll forever remain Ntombi’s soulmate. #somahashi #ngubane.”

I’ve been quite because I’ve been processing 🥺🥺🥺🥺I’m still battling! Ours was a love story crafted in television land, and you’ll forever remain Ntombi’s soulmate. #somahashi #ngubane pic.twitter.com/m2KMJMThxT — Sonia Mbele (@TheeSonia) March 14, 2021

Fans also took to Twitter as they remember Mzansi favourite TV couple.

Below are some of the fans’ reactions:

Growing up, I looked up to this couple...



Mbele played the role of Ntombi on the previous Generations, from 2003 till 2011.

During an interview with Phat Joe, on Cheeky Palate, the Blessers actress said one of the reasons she had to quit the show was because her relationship with Sibusiso Dlomo was too uncomfortable for her ex-husband Leslie Sedibe.

Ngubane’s acting career spans more than three decades and his big break in the industry came with a breakthrough role as Cijimpi on Kwakhala Nyonini. His last prominent role was Judas Ngwenya in lsibaya in 2020.

Shortly after his exit from Isibaya, the star was set to join The Queen but it was later announced that, due to ill health, he would no longer be part of the Mzansi Magic’s hit show.

The Ngubane family had requested that the star take more time to focus on his health and recovery.

“We were very excited when we announced that Menzi will be joining The Queen family, as he brings with him a wealth of experience. We will continue keeping them in our prayers and supporting them on this journey, and wish Menzi strength to continue fighting the good fight, and come back stronger than ever,” said The Queen executive producer Connie Ferguson.

“We can’t wait for him to make his return soon to entertain our viewers with his charismatic acting skills and screen presence,” added co-executive producer Shona Ferguson.

While the funeral details are yet to be finalised, the family have asked for privacy.

"As a family, we wish to thank everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our beloved son whose battle with kidney failure and sugar diabetes had become an open secret over the years.

“We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course,“ said the family’s spokesperson.