Sony Music sends their condolences to AKA after fiancée Nellie Tembe’s death

Mzansi was left in shock after the news broke that AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe died on Sunday. Tembe died in an incident at the Pepperclub hotel, in Cape Town. Sony Music Africa has extended their condolences to award-winning “Touch My Blood” rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes. Managing director of Sony Music Sean Watson said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of such a young life, at such an important juncture. We send our heartfelt condolences to Kiernan and his family, as well as those of Anele.” In a statement sent by the Forbes and Tembe family, they confirmed her death on Sunday.

Part of the statement read: "It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiancée, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe, 22. Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, April 11, 2021.“

Police are investigating the matter but, according to paramedics, the woman had allegedly jumped from the tenth floor of the hotel.

SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning, at about 7.45am, on the corners of Loop and Bloem Street, in Cape Town CBD, where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased.”

A security guard who was first on the scene where Tembe fell from the 10th floor penthouse of the Pepperclub Hotel, described the harrowing discovery.

A security guard said he heard someone scream, before a loud thud followed, at around 7.30am on Sunday morning.

“I thought it was a car crash and we went to look. At first we didn’t see anything, but then someone shouted that there was someone lying on the street,” said the security guard, who asked to remain anonymous.

“We went closer and saw a naked young woman. She was still breathing at that time.”

Fans and fellow local celebrities have also taken to social media to share their condolences with AKA and Tembe’s family.

In 2018, AKA announced he partnered with Vth Season and Sony Music Africa for a global deal.