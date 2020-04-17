EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Actress Sophie Lichaba. Picture: Instagram
Sophie Lichaba hits back at Twitter trolls attacking her looks

Veteran actress Sophie Lichaba has been the talk of the town all week following her stellar performance on Showmax's drama series, "Lockdown". 

However, the star had to take a step back from the praises and hit back at some trolls who came for her on Twitter. 

A Twitter user tagged Sophie and said that she wasn't being truthful about the disease that changed her appearance. The user said diabetic patients “don't look” like Sophie.

“God help her and her stupidity. She doesn't know life,” Sophie said in response to the statement. 
To another critic who had a similar comment, Sophie said: “I will do what suits me, my dear. Focus on your life and go get tested for every disease. Who are you to decide what I should do? Who are you?”
Sophie's fans were also not tolerating any hate aimed at the actress and were quick to come to her defense. 

The "Lockdown" actress thanked one of them directly.

“Thank you Noxolo. They who comment irresponsibly with lack of exposure or knowledge and talk on my behalf are stupid. You talk of cancer . Have you seen ALL cancer patients? Were you one? Really? Have you seen my journey? Do you know it? Did you see my mother before she died?”.

