Sophie Lichaba née Ndaba. Picture: Instagram

Actress and "Hashtags" host Sophie Lichaba née Ndaba has once again come out strongly to condemn the speculations surrounding her financial well-being. In a statement issued by by Lichaba’s publicist, the media personality and businesswoman rubbishes the debt woes allegations again, labelling it all “lies”.

“I’m not happy about what the paper was saying about me, it is all lies that are unfounded. I am focusing on my family and work. Making Hashtags a successful uniquely South African Television Show that touches lives in one of my goals at this point. I would like for the media to respect my private life,” read the statement.

The statement continued: "Let’s celebrate the amazing talent that she is and how much she has and still is contributing to the industry".

This follows reports by Sunday World that the former "Generations" star is in serious financial troubles.

According to the publication, First National Bank had filed papers at the South Gauteng High Court, two weeks ago, to obtain judgment against Lichaba after she failed to pay her overdraft facility.

Another report stated that another bank has this week taken the popular actress to the same court to demand that she returns her luxury cars.

In April, the publication reported that the former Generations star defaulted for about four months and was in arrears by over R80 000 on her Featherbrooke Estate home.

The "Hashtags" host responded to the reports then, with a video a lengthy statement on her Instagram page: " They tried to bury God's favourite.. Remember the story of Job!! They should know by now my faith is sufficient, I'm Blessed I'm untouchable!!!💃.. I WILL keep rising!!!!!



