Sophie Ndaba reveals she had to undergo surgery for broken ankle

Former ‘Generations’ actress Sophie Ndaba on Sunday revealed she had been hospitalised after breaking her ankle. Sharing a video from her hospital bed, the actress told her followers how she had undergone surgery for her broken ankle.

Ndaba explained how one minute she was walking and then the next, she had fallen. In her Instagram caption, she explained how she had been fitting a dress when she slipped and snapped her ankle because her mind was on the dress and she was preoccupied. “Woke up in hospital. One minute I'm walking and one minute, I've got a broken ankle. I want to remind you that some storms are not there to break you, I think some storms are there to slow you down. Some storms are there to restructure you," she said.

The She's A Wonder (SAW) founder reflected on the positive of her situation and how she was grateful for her life, despite her current predicament. "I've decided to embrace it because when I look at where I'm coming from I'm like dear Lord, what is a broken ankle? I still have my life, I still have my humour, and I still have so much to be thankful for, so I want to take this opportunity to thank God. It could have been worse."