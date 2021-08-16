Sophie Ndaba’s son Lwandle releases a diss track about his mother’s husband Max Lichaba

Sophie Ndaba’s son, Lwandle “Ocean L” Ndaba has released a diss track aimed at his stepfather, Max Lichaba. In the track, which he released over the weekend, the aspiring rapper alleges that Max mistreats his mother and alleges he physically abuses her.

Lwandle, who is Sophie and fellow actor Themba Ndaba’s son did not mince his words when he revealed the damming allegations. His diss track, which is titled “My Stepfather’s a Devil”, exposes his stepfather’s mistreatment towards his legendary actress mother. "I always thought that you were one to protect us, instead you always pulled up and stressed us. You the reason mama fell in depression.

“You used her for her fame and her money. You got it all and you left us with nothing. "We had to start from scratch it was a struggle. Hard to put food on the table, while you busy buying Bentleys & B*****. Can't believe my mama (is) in this position, Imma put you in the worse position”, he raps. In the more than 3-minute track, he also calls Max a “R Kelly wannabe”.

"Okay Max, let's let the people know who you really are in fact, bipolar n**** fake Rolly on the wrist. “The king of the men are trash era that's a fact. You left your wife alone bruised up on the body. “I won't forget that day when you hit her cause you cheated, you cheated with my best friend well that's a shocker. She old enough to be your daughter, R Kelly wanna be

"A devil in disguise is what you really are, I thank God you not my father I fear for your children. “My mama had it with your s*** I'm glad she chose to leave, disrespectfully you are a tragedy. Fake gangster, bad father, with a fat belly." See below: