South Africa reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai’s open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Mazwai had many choice words, saying the president did not take accountability for Marikana.

"Here we are again at the same place. In a different way but it's the same lesson. You have a tendency of putting money ahead of your own people. Controversial poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai has hit out at President Cyril Ramaphosa in an open letter.





"You have a tendency to appease the white master at the expense of your people. You will never be able to rationalize why you're a billionaire in such a poverty stricken country and we can't point to anything you have created. Mr president you are part of the capitalist problem that oppresses Africans on this continent."





The letter, posted on her website, went on to say ordinary South Africans could not afford to not work for 21 days.





"Mr President you have now let loose an untrained army to go play power games in the townships. I am yet to see the army terrorize the elite in suburbia but it's Day 2 of the quarantine and I am already seeing videos of army personnel abusing black people. You said spaza's remain open but it doesn't seem to be the case.'





She ended off the letter by saying that she was not afraid of the coronavirus, "I am scared of the instability this period of hunger can create for our country."





The letter was met with mixed reactions:

This lady is useless i use to respect nonsense how could she. South African spaza should open i heared that. We let people who doesn't speak proper to speak on our behalf and we support it. NO she speaks kak we have be told we accept to fight it what nonsense is this now — Land Man (@netcomkk) March 29, 2020

@ntsikimazwai can you come with better solution to resolve the spread of Coronavirus? Not everything its abt the poor. As much as i love you but do you think president ddnt consider the poor before taking such decision? Sis you need to grow up government dsnt owe u a cent. — The Great Thabiso Nkalusi (@TaManyesa) March 29, 2020

