South African actor Greg Kriek bags Hollywood award for his role in Holocaust film ‘Trust’

Hollywood actor and producer Greg Kriek continues to fly the South African flag higher on global stages. The Cape Town-born actor won the Best Supporting Actor of the Year for his stellar performance in the Holocaust drama “Trust” at the Indie Short Fest, Los Angeles Annual Film awards.

Over 35 countries were represented at the festival, which also serves as an official qualifier for the Oscars and the Baftas. Kriek dedicated his award to survivors of the Holocaust and their families. “It was a tremendous honour working with such a dedicated team. Our fearless director Diane Lansing set the tone from day one and we could all feel we were making something really powerful and special,” said Kriek in the statement shared with IOL Entertainment.

In “Trust” Kriek plays a Nazi colonel that is tasked with snuffing out the truth from a young Jewish girl who bravely saves her entire family from execution. Emily Bader from the “Paranormal Activity” franchise stars opposite Kriek as the leading lady. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, Kriek expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

He wrote: “Thank you for all your support! (I am) grateful to have won the Best Supporting Actor of the Year🏆at the ISF Los Angeles Annual Awards for the film Trust. “This award is dedicated to all survivors of the Holocaust and their families. In addition to my friends and family - a special shout-out to my late uncle Daan Botha who was always by my side when I won an award in Hollywood - this was the last movie I got to do while he was alive 🙏,” added the star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Kriek (@gregkriek) Kriek said he will making major moves in 2023, with seven big global releases ranging from sci-fi, drama to comedy.

“At this stage in my career, I’m just grateful to have so many diverse opportunities that finally allow me to showcase versatility. It really is a dream come true for me to be a working Hollywood actor now.” Kriek’s latest release this month is a Paramount film called “Condor’s Nest”, where he is cast alongside South African colleague, Arnold Vosloo. According to his online bio, Kriek has over 70 international screen-acting credits to his name and is officially South Africa's most internationally credited actor in his category.