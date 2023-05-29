South African amputee dancer Musa Motha made history on Britain’s Got Talent with his highly emotional contemporary dance piece. The dancer from Sebokeng performed a four-minute piece to “Runnin’ (Lose It All)”, featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin.

Motha, who aspired to be a professional football player, lost his leg after he was diagnosed with childhood cancer. After his left leg was amputated, Motha fell in love with dance and music. Originally from South Africa, Motha now lives in London. He said on the show: “I asked my friends to teach me to dance. I use my crutches as my left leg in dance.

“I was diagnosed with cancer when I was young, which led to my leg getting amputated. “This is a perfect time for me to reach out and inspire more people”. Motha said he imagined himself on stage and is glad that it's finally happening for him.

His dance routine had the judges and audience in tears from start to finish as he performed on stage, armed with mostly one crutch throughout his routine. At the end of his performance, judges discovered that they had no more “golden buzzer” option left. The crowd and judges gave Motha a standing ovation but the crowd did not stop there. They went on cheering, clapping and screaming in honour of Motha’s performance. The audience chanted “Golden Buzzer”, and the four judges went in for the first-ever ‘group golden buzzer’ pushed on the show. You’re and absolute hero.“