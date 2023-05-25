South African celebrities pay tribute to Tina Turner

South African stars have joined millions of fans, music icons and other celebrities worldwide who flooded social media on Wednesday to remember Tina Turner, who died earlier in the day. She was 83. The devastating news of Turner’s passing was confirmed by her publicist Bernard Doherty.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” read Doherty’s statement. According to the Guardian, the Grammy-award-winning singer and dancer had suffered ill health in recent years, following her intestinal cancer diagnosis in 2016. Turner reportedly had a kidney transplant in 2017. Tributes have continued to pour in as fans celebrate Turner’s legacy.

Reflecting on her encounter with Turner during her South African concert in the 90s, the former talk show host and businesswoman Felicia Mabuza-Suttle wrote: “RIP diva! Thanks for the decades of unmatched music. “Had the pleasure of seeing you in action in Sun City, South Africa. Your humility will remain indelible in my mind. You were gracious and accommodating. You passed on the baton. May your legacy live on forever #TinaTurner. RIP diva! Thanks for the decades of unmatched music. Had the pleasure of seeing you in action in Sun City, South Africa. Your humility will remain indelible in my mind. You were gracious and accommodating. You passed on the baton. May your legacy live on for ever #TinaTurner. pic.twitter.com/fO5vcvObHw — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) May 24, 2023 Celebrated South African singer and songwriter Thandiswa Mazwai tweeted: “Ah man Ms Tina Turner!!! Rest in the rock and rock mother!!! Simply the best!!!”

Ah man Ms Tina Turner!!! Rest in the rock and rock mother!!! Simply the best!!! — Daughter of the Soil (@thandiswamazwai) May 24, 2023 She added: “When “what’s love got to do with it” dropped!! Do you remember the feeling? And that mad max inspired video for “we don’t need another hero” The legs, the voice, the story. “Ah man. What a life. Thank you for the music and the inspiration @tinaturner #simplythebest.“ When “what’s love got to do with it” dropped!! Do you remember the feeling? And that mad max inspired video for “we don’t need another hero” The legs, the voice, the story. Ah man. What a life. Thank you for the music and the inspiration @tinaturner #simplythebest https://t.co/dNPtkRsk8n — Daughter of the Soil (@thandiswamazwai) May 24, 2023 Stage and TV actor Fana Mokoena wrote: “Anna Mae Bullock (aka Tina Turner). Rest in Peace mam. You gave us your very best.”