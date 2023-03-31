South African film and theatre industry mourns loss of veteran actor Ivan D Lucas

The South African film and theatre industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Ivan D Lucas who passed away on March 29. According to another publication, Lucas died at the age of 62 after he was diagnosed with liver and pancreatic cancer.

The publication said Lucas died peacefully, with his wife Vinette Ebrahim beside him. Lucas was popular for his roles in Athol Fugard’s theatre production “Boesman en Lena“, ”Dryfsand“ and ”Soutmansland”. He was also a popular face in Leon Schuster’s comedy films.

Actor Christian Bennett told IOL Entertainment: “Ivan gave me my first professional paid stage job and got me an agent and he was close friends with John Fredericks who was also one of my mentors. I met both of them in the same building, yes I was blessed like that. “Ivan was a walking art encyclopedia, love to Vinette and Kim Cloete. “The passing of Ivan leaves a void in the South African arts industry, we will miss him and want him to know we are grateful for his contribution to this country,” Bennett said.

Tributes on social media by industry mates, showed the immense impact Lucas had on the the national entertainment industry. Penguin Films wrote: "Our hearts are heavy with the news of the untimely passing of Ivan D Lucas. He was a talented artist and writer and we have fond memories of him. Our deepest condolences go out to Vinette and the rest of his family and friends."