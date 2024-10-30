South African literary icon Rayda Jacobs dies at 77, remembered for her impact

South African writer and filmmaker Rayda Jacobs has died at 77. Her family released a statement to announce that the literary icon passed away on Tuesday, October 29.

“The Jacobs family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of celebrated and beloved author, filmmaker, and storyteller, Rayda Jacobs. “Renowned for her unique voice and invaluable contributions to South African literature and cinema, she passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 29 October 2024, in Toronto, Canada, leaving a legacy of remarkable works that have shaped the literary and cultural fabric of South Africa and enriched the lives of many,” read the statement. A pioneer in the African literary industry, Jacobs published several books, including the award-winning “Confessions Of A Gambler”.

Through her fearless writing, Jacobs told home truths, focusing on themes like race, religion and identity in a post-apartheid society. Rayda Jacobs’ novel ‘Confessions of a Gambler’ is about the Cape Muslim community. Picture: File. Her virtuous works include “The Slave Book,” “Postcards From South Africa”, “Eyes of the Sky” and “My Father’s Orchid”, to name a few. She has impacted so many lives through her work, with some saying her books taught them a lot about life.

“When I was younger, I read a book called ‘Confessions Of A Gambler’ by Rayda Jacobs. Never gambled in my life. It should be in school curricula,” said @DD_eeyanac. Another X user, @AsemahleMak, said: “Rayda Jacobs literally wrote a whole book about slavery at the Cape. Stop the euphemisms it was slavery. Say it with me S L A V E R Y!” Throughout her career, Jacobs earned several accolades, including the prestigious Sunday Times Fiction Prize, underscoring her impact on the literary world.