South Africa’s famous faces from Zozibini Tunzi to Lerato Kganyago vote as they encourage their followers to do the same

Millions of South Africans have headed to the polls on Wednesday to vote in the country’s seventh democratic elections. Amongst the voters are not only ordinary South Africans but some of the countries most famous faces, from comedians, actors, DJs, radio presenters, musicians, and music producers they have taken the time to go and vote.

Comedian Marc Lottering was out in Woodstock with his husband Anwar McKay to cast his vote along with his green ID book. Lottering asked that people stop shouting about his green ID book and that his card was on the way. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Lottering (@marc_lottering) Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi posted a video on her Instagram account, reminding her 2.8 million followers to go out and vote as she arrived at her registered voting station. Green ID book in hand, Tunzi reminded South Africans that their vote counts and that they should go out and vote. “South Africa we are turning 30! It is a huge milestone and I am so excited that we all get to make a decision for the betterment of our country and lives.

“If you’ve already voted, well done on standing in your power! If you haven’t gone yet you’ve still got until 21h00 tonight. Don’t be one of those people who register and decide last minute not to vote..I’m watching you,“ she captioned the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) Tunzi was not the only beauty queen who went to vote current Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert posted a lovely selfie that showed off her marked thumb and in her caption she encouraged her followers to make their mark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert) Amapiano DJ, artist and music producer DBN Gogo also posted a picture of her marked left thumb and green ID book and advised her followers not take it lightly the power they hold to vote. “Please don’t take for granted the power you have and exercise your democratic right to vote 👊🏽🇿🇦 the greatest nation on earth!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by De-Ben Gogo (@dbngogo) Fellow amapiano artist Lady Du woke up very early hit just to be at the polls when gates opened at 7.00am. The award-winning vocalist shared a video on her Instagram page slotting her ballot papers into the boxes. “I woke up at 4am Nina they opened at 7am but we voted 🙏🙏🙏🙏 please go and vote I’ve done my part 😭😭😭😭😭

“I stood in the line like everyone else. We had conversations that were sooo amazing ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) Lady Du added a disclaimer to her video that she asked permission prior and reminded her followers that one is not allowed to take pictures of the ballot papers.

Metro FM radio presenters DJ Sabby and Lerato Kganyago both posted on social media that they had gone to voting stations and made their marks. Other famous faces who voted include Thuli Phongolo, Tshepi Vundla and Ntando Kunene. Did you spot any famous faces at the voting stations?