South Africa’s Thabang Molaba stars in Hollywood’s ‘Now You See Me 3’ movie alongside Morgan Freeman

Thabang Molaba, who is known for his role as Karabo “KB” Molapo in Netflix’s “Blood & Water”, is set to make his Hollywood debut in the upcoming “Now You See Me 3”. The film, set to premiere on November 14, 2025, features Molaba alongside big names like Woody Harrelson and Morgan Freeman.

Molaba’s breakthrough role in “Blood & Water” earned him acclaim, with his career also featuring roles in popular South African productions such as “The Queen” and “Diamond City”. This Hollywood debut marks a major milestone for the him. The third instalment of the heist-thriller franchise is directed by Ruben Fleischer, the filmmaker behind hits like “Venom” and “Zombieland”. Core cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman reprise their roles, joined by newcomers Rosamund Pike, Justice Smith, and Molaba, who bring fresh energy to the franchise.

Molaba recently took to Instagram to celebrate his achievements by posting behind-the-scenes images with fellow cast members. He also shared an official promotional screenshot from the “Now You See Me” account on X: “Your eyes don’t deceive you. That’s a wrap on the next instalment of #NowYouSeeMe – coming to theatres November 14, 2025.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abuti Thabi (@thabangmolaba_) The “Now You See Me” movie is known for its blend of action, mystery, and elaborate magic tricks. The films follow “The Four Horsemen“, a group of illusionists who execute high-stakes heists while exposing corruption. Fans can expect the latest film to deliver the same level of intrigue, deception, and mind-bending twists that have defined the franchise.